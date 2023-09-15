Spider-Man 2 has different frame rate options

The game modes will support ray-tracing, ensuring a visually stunning experience.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is just around the corner, and there’s exciting news for fans. The game will offer multiple frame rate options, and all modes will support ray-tracing, ensuring a visually stunning experience. Sony has been gradually revealing more details about the game as its launch date approaches.

At a recent State of Play presentation, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was showcased, highlighting its open world, lightning-fast character-switching, and various gameplay elements. The event also gave fans a sneak peek at the game’s user interface and some of the available suits.

Now, Insomniac Games, the developer behind the title, has disclosed that players will have the flexibility to choose from several frame rate modes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including a performance mode that delivers smooth 60 frames per second (FPS) gameplay.

James Stevenson, Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, has confirmed that players will have options for 30 FPS, 40 FPS, and 60 FPS modes while playing the game. Notably, all three graphics modes will incorporate ray-tracing, and there won’t be an option to disable this feature. However, it’s important to be aware that the resolution and graphics settings may vary depending on the chosen graphics mode, and there may be noticeable visual differences between the modes.

Insomniac Games has previously offered 60 FPS performance modes with ray-tracing support in their other PS5 games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, along with a 40 FPS mode for compatible displays. It appears this trend will continue with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, allowing fans to play the game in their preferred graphical mode at launch.

Ray-tracing is a demanding feature that can significantly impact a game’s frame rate. Many PS5 and Xbox Series X games have opted not to support ray-tracing in their 60 FPS modes due to performance challenges. For instance, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor initially included ray-tracing in its performance mode but encountered various issues, leading the development team to remove ray-tracing to provide a more stable 60 FPS gameplay experience.

It will be fascinating to see if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can maintain a consistent 60 FPS experience with ray-tracing enabled when it hits the market next month.

