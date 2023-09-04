Spider-Man Player Discovers the limit of Counter

A player of Marvel’s Spider-Man made an interesting discovery.

The combo counter would reset if the player got hit.

Recently, a gamer found out the maximum limit of this combo counter.

A player of Marvel’s Spider-Man made an interesting discovery regarding the combo counter in the game. When Marvel’s Spider-Man was initially released, it garnered praise for its compelling story, swinging mechanics, and combat system. The combat system allowed players to perform various moves and combos, as well as experiment with different gadgets.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, the combo counter would reset if the player got hit, encouraging them to test their skills by achieving high combos without taking any damage. Some challenges in the game’s open world required players to reach a specific combo score to demonstrate their mastery of the combat system. Recently, a gamer found out the maximum limit of this combo counter.

A Reddit user posted an image from Marvel’s Spider-Man, confirming that the combo counter tops out at 999. In the post, they mentioned their surprise at discovering this combo limit in the game. Even though reaching this limit is no easy task, as many fans in the comments section noted, ButterflyOverkill likely achieved it by using a glitch in the game combined with a high-difficulty setting. Some players suggested that using web-shooting and punching simultaneously could prevent enemies from getting knocked out, which probably aided ButterflyOverkill in reaching this impressive total.

Several players also shared their own highest combo numbers. One player claimed to have reached 350 hits on the Ultimate difficulty setting in Marvel’s Spider-Man, while another mentioned achieving a combo of 400 hits. There was also discussion about which location or enemy base in the game world would allow for such high combos. One player even expressed a desire for a challenge mode with infinite waves in the upcoming sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Speaking of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the game is set to launch next month, and fans have started receiving limited edition PS5 consoles, controllers, and faceplates related to the game. It’s worth noting that this special edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 console includes a unique controller and faceplates, along with a download code for the digital deluxe edition of the game.

