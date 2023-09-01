Star Rail announces the drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae

During its run, there will be improved drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae and its Light Cone.

Star Rail has some exciting news for Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.3 players! During its run, there will be improved drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae and its Light Cone. Version 1.3, which was launched at the end of August, brought a host of new content and characters that players have eagerly anticipated.

In this update, players can explore the new Stagnant Shadow stages, offering rewards to level up their characters. Additionally, the latest update offers thousands of Stellar Jade for fans to enjoy. As for characters, Version 1.3 introduced the highly sought-after five-star Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan, along with the four-star character Lynx. For those planning to obtain Imbibitor Lunae, there’s some good news.

Star Rail has announced increased drop rates for Imbibitor Lunae’s banner until it concludes on September 20th. This means players have a better chance of recruiting this Imaginary character, who is the fourth of its kind added to Honkai: Star Rail. Besides Imbibitor Lunae, players also have enhanced drop rates for the four-star characters Yukong and March 7th, who are part of the same banner. The arrival of Imbibitor Lunae has been highly anticipated by players, allowing them to delve into the character’s story and abilities.

Additionally, the Light Cone for Imbibitor Lunae, named “Brighter Than the Sun,” also enjoys improved drop rates during its run, which ends on September 20th. Alongside the increased drop rate for Imbibitor Lunae’s Light Cone, players have a higher chance of obtaining the banner’s four-star Light Cones “Dance! Dance! Dance!” and “Landau’s Choice.” “Brighter Than the Sun” is the twelfth Light Cone from the Destruction path introduced in Honkai: Star Rail, and it’s considered one of the best Light Cones for Imbibitor Lunae to unleash her full potential on the battlefield.

Version 1.3 of Star Rail is divided into two phases, with the next part of the update scheduled for September 20th. On this day, players can look forward to new banners, featuring the debut of Fu Xuan and Lynx in the game. While the trio from Version 1.3 is already known, the trio for the next update in Honkai: Star Rail has also been revealed. This upcoming version promises to be especially thrilling, as it introduces the highly anticipated character Jingliu, along with Topaz and Guinafen.

