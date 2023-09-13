Starfield boost the sales of Xbox console

The sales of the ninth-generation Xbox consoles saw a significant 76% increase.

Starfield is an open-world sci-fi action RPG.

The most-played ninth-gen Xbox title to date.

Advertisement

After the successful launch of Starfield, sales of the ninth-generation Xbox consoles saw a significant 76% increase in the United Kingdom. When you combine this with sales of the Xbox Series S 1TB model, it marks the best week for the Xbox brand in 2023 so far.

Starfield, an open-world sci-fi action RPG, is Bethesda’s first original IP release in 25 years, making it a game of considerable interest. It has garnered positive attention in most aspects, although there have been some debates about its storytelling and exploration system, as well as minor controversies regarding character customization. Nonetheless, it stands as Bethesda’s biggest game launch, the most-played ninth-gen Xbox title to date, and the most-wishlisted game on Steam in the service’s history. It launched with over 1 million players, a number that has since grown to over 6 million as of September 7.

According to GfK, sales of Xbox Series X and S in the UK increased by 76% from August 27 to September 2, making it Xbox’s most successful week of the year, with the following week being the second best. The 1TB Series S model accounted for 24% of console sales, and the release of Starfield contributed to the success in both weeks. This is because Starfield had two release dates for the standard and premium editions, on September 1 and 6, allowing it to be counted for two consecutive weeks.

The launch of Starfield led to a 46% sales increase for the standard Xbox Series X during these successful weeks, with the 1TB Series S contributing to 20% of sales in the week of September 9. GfK also noted that the third and fourth biggest weeks in the ninth-generation Xbox’s history were during week one and week six, described as “early-year blips.” This indicates a notable uptick following a reportedly sluggish year for current-gen Xbox sales in the United Kingdom, where the consoles were underperforming in that region until the end of August.

Seeing software sales boost hardware numbers is always a positive development and can potentially revitalize a struggling console. It will be interesting to see if Starfield can continue to boost Xbox sales in the coming weeks. However, Xbox sales are still trailing behind the PlayStation 5, so the extent of this boost in the grand scheme of things remains uncertain.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Starfield Player create Darth Maul’s Ship in the space In Starfield, players have the freedom to create various starships. Starfield fans...