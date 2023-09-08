Starfield breaks the record for Bethesda after the launch

Bethesda is known for games like Fallout and Skyrim.

Bethesda, known for games like Fallout and Skyrim, released its first new intellectual property (IP) in 25 years, Starfield, on September 6. It quickly became the biggest game launch in Bethesda’s history, highly anticipated by fans. Players have been praising various aspects of the game, including its graphics, space combat, exploration, and sense of humor.

Even before the official launch, Starfield attracted players worldwide through early access for those who purchased the Premium or Constellation Editions, and it had over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam during this period. On its official launch day, the game reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing 1 million concurrent players across all platforms.

As of September 7, just one day after its official release, Bethesda announced that Starfield has already amassed over 6 million players, making it the studio’s most significant launch to date. It’s important to note that Starfield is exclusive to Xbox consoles, which means a substantial portion of Bethesda’s traditional player base, including PlayStation users, cannot experience this new RPG. This raises questions about how much larger the launch could have been if the game had been released on PlayStation 5 as well.

Originally, Starfield was expected to be available on multiple platforms, exciting both PlayStation and Xbox gamers when it was first revealed in 2018. However, Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in March 2021 led to the decision to make the game an Xbox console exclusive, leaving many players feeling left out. This exclusivity has been a topic of discussion on social media, with even Sony commenting on it.

Despite the exclusivity, Todd Howard, Bethesda’s Executive Producer, has argued that being exclusive to Xbox has allowed the development team to focus on optimizing the game for two platforms (Xbox Series X/S and PC), resulting in a better overall product. He also noted that exclusive associations can be beneficial, citing examples like Zelda and the Nintendo Switch or Halo and Xbox, and now, Starfield fills a similar role in the Xbox ecosystem.

