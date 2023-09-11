Starfield Fans has a creative idea to Improve the Game’s Traversal

Starfield introduces spaceships, land exploration is limited to traveling on foot.

Some Starfield fans have shared an exciting idea on social media to enhance the game’s traversal options using the assets already in the game. While it’s highly unlikely that Bethesda will officially adopt this suggestion, it has gained significant attention online, potentially inspiring future Starfield mods.

In Bethesda’s open-world RPGs, players have primarily relied on walking for in-game travel since the beginning. Although the company did experiment with alternatives, such as allowing players to ride horses in The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and TES 5: Skyrim, fast travel remained the main alternative for players tired of walking. Even in Bethesda’s latest title, Starfield, which introduces spaceships, land exploration is limited to traveling on foot.

Some players were dissatisfied with this limitation, and users expressed disappointment that the miner rovers in the game, although fully modeled, are not actually drivable. This complaint gained significant attention on Starfield, indicating that the idea of having drivable rovers has substantial support among Starfield fans.

Although some players expressed confidence that vehicles might be added to the game as DLC in the future, this is highly unlikely. Bethesda’s Executive Producer Todd Howard revealed in a recent interview that the development team did consider land vehicles at some point during development but abandoned the idea. The reason was that land vehicles would hinder the studio’s ability to predict how quickly players would explore the game’s numerous planets.

Despite this, the enthusiasm of many players for the idea of making existing rover models drivable suggests that modding such functionality into the game is a real possibility. Modders have previously added popular vehicle mods to Bethesda’s single-player Fallout games and Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas.

However, fans hoping to drive around Starfield’s planets should not expect this ability anytime soon. Implementing an entirely new gameplay system into the RPG would require substantial development efforts. Any mods with this feature would likely take years of work by a small team of enthusiasts, similar to the process with Fallout mods. Additionally, serious modding efforts won’t even begin until the official Starfield mod tools are released in 2024.

