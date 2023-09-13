Starfield launch the 1.7.29 game updates

Fortunately, some of these issues have been addressed in the latest Starfield update.

Bethesda has rolled out the initial post-launch update for Starfield, the expansive sci-fi RPG that made its debut earlier this month, garnering mostly favorable reviews from critics. Starfield has proven to be a significant success, setting records for Bethesda and giving a boost to Xbox console sales. However, even with the game’s overall positive reception, there is always room for improvement.

Since its release, Starfield has had its fair share of glitches and bugs that players have had to contend with. While many would agree that Starfield has fewer bugs compared to other Bethesda titles, a few issues have surfaced. Fortunately, some of these issues have been addressed in the latest Starfield update, which is currently available for download on PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In Starfield update 1.7.29, there are stability enhancements specifically for the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. The update also brings general stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and enhance the game’s frame rate. Additionally, several bugs affecting three quests in Starfield—All That Money Can Buy, Into the Unknown, and Shadows in Neon—have been resolved, making these quest experiences smoother for players.

Bethesda has a roadmap of future updates for Starfield, as outlined in the patch notes for update 1.7.29. Upcoming updates will introduce features like brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, an FOV slider, Nvidia DLSS support for the PC version, support for 32:9 ultrawide monitors on PC, and a button for instantly consuming food without storing it in the inventory.

Players can also anticipate substantial new content for Starfield. Bethesda has confirmed the release of at least two Starfield expansions, with the first one titled Shattered Space. It’s important to note that premium Starfield DLC will not be free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, but those who opted for the Premium Edition Upgrade to gain early access will have access to these expansions.

Starfield Update 1.7.29 Patch Notes:

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Improved overall stability and performance to minimize crashes and enhance frame rates.

All That Money Can Buy: Resolved a problem where player actions could lead to a quest-blocking issue.

Resolved a problem where player actions could lead to a quest-blocking issue. Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue where the quest might not appear after completing the game.

Fixed an issue where the quest might not appear after completing the game. Shadows in Neon: Addressed an issue where player actions could lead to a quest-blocking problem.

