Starfield Player create Darth Maul’s Ship in the space

In Starfield, players have the freedom to create various starships, and many fans enjoy using this feature to build replicas of their favorite sci-fi ships. Star Wars enthusiasts, for example, have recreated iconic vessels like the Millennium Falcon, X-Wing, Slave One, and even Star Destroyers. However, Starfield fans have also ventured into other sci-fi franchises, attempting to build ships like the Borg Cube from Star Trek, the Wraith from StarCraft, and Serenity from Firefly. Despite their diverse designs, these ships seamlessly blend into Starfield’s various visual styles, from the frontier aesthetic of Akila City to the cyberpunk vibes of Neon.

One Starfield player, aasteranian, took on the challenge of recreating Darth Maul’s Scimitar, a ship known as The Phantom Menace. While the ship’s silhouette closely matches the original, there are two notable differences in Aasteranian’s design: the shape of the wings and the cockpit. Unlike the Scimitar’s foldable wings resembling TIE Fighters and Jedi Starfighters, the Starfield version features flat wings rotated by 90 degrees and a broader cockpit. Despite these differences, the design exudes an intimidating and fitting appearance for a Ryujin Industries corporate agent.

The shipbuilder in Starfield offers creative freedom but is limited by the number of modules players can install. Building ambitious projects like Star Destroyers typically requires Starfield mods, but a Scimitar can be crafted using the base game tools.

Official mod support for Starfield is expected in 2024, so it may take some time before the shipbuilder receives upgrades. Nevertheless, many players consider it one of the game’s standout features and have invested numerous hours perfecting their ship designs. With the impending arrival of Star Wars total conversion mods, these fan-made vessels are likely to become even more refined, especially since Starfield already features Stormtroopers patrolling the Settled Systems.

