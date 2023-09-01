Starfield player creates the Millennium Falcon during the game

Starfield player has taken advantage of the game’s ship customization feature.

Starfield recently became available in early access on PC and Xbox Series.

The Starfield player has shared their impressive ship creation.

One creative Starfield player has taken advantage of the game’s ship customization feature to craft a remarkable rendition of the Millennium Falcon, a famous starship from the Star Wars universe. Starfield, which recently became available in early access on PC and Xbox Series X/S after much anticipation, allows players who’ve purchased premium editions to dive into the game five days ahead of its full release on September 6. In this vast virtual galaxy, players can explore enormous planets, establish their bases, and even board other ships they come across.

Starfield has been generating high expectations with its intriguing gameplay details prior to its global launch. These expectations revolve around the game’s customization possibilities, planet exploration, and base construction. According to player reviews and media outlets, Starfield seems to meet and even exceed these expectations. It promises to offer an extensive amount of gameplay, similar to other Bethesda RPGs, and has garnered praise for its wide array of faction quests and side quests, involving combat encounters, NPC interactions, and artifact collection.

One ingenious Starfield player, known as SpectreX Gaming on TikTok, has shared their impressive ship creation, which appears to be inspired by the iconic Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars movies. This recreation encompasses various ship components, including a cockpit, living quarters, outer coverings, and reactors. Thanks to numerous engines, it boasts high-speed travel capabilities. Adorned in white, this spacecraft features two distinct pronged mandibles and a flat design. Fellow Starfield players have commended SpectreX Gaming in the comments section for faithfully capturing the Millennium Falcon’s exceptional design, acknowledging the considerable effort required to gather the necessary resources for this creation.

In Starfield, players have the opportunity to construct their own ships for traversing different star systems teeming with procedurally generated planets. The game provides a selection of modules, including living quarters, cargo bays, and exterior coverings, which increase crew capacity, provide common areas and function as workspaces. However, players must also consider various statistics when building their spaceship, such as speed, jump range, and core health, which determine the ship’s overall balance.

Since players will encounter space pirates while navigating Starfield’s procedurally generated planets, it’s crucial to equip their ships with formidable weaponry. Therefore, fans should bear this in mind if they attempt to replicate the impressive Millennium Falcon design.

