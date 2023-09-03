Starfield player find a way to Mine More Quickly in the game

Starfield player has stumbled upon a clever way to make mining resources.

One player has shared a helpful tip to speed up the resource mining process.

This technique allows players to mine resource nodes almost instantly.

In the world of Starfield, one player has stumbled upon a clever way to make mining resources a much faster process than the usual method. This time-saving trick could prove to be quite valuable, especially considering the vast scale of Starfield, as highlighted by Bethesda’s Pete Hines, who disclosed that he had invested around 160 hours in the game and still hadn’t seen everything. The game’s expansive world and space exploration are major draws for many fans.

As Starfield becomes available to players on Xbox and PC, they are diving into the game, uncovering its secrets and discovering ways to enhance their experience. With the freedom to explore and approach challenges in their own way, some players have unearthed hidden Easter eggs and useful tips that can benefit others. Mining plays a significant role in most players’ journeys, as resources can yield substantial credits and are essential for crafting and researching upgrades. One player has shared a helpful tip to speed up the resource mining process.

The tip comes from DansGaming, an internet personality who took to TikTok to demonstrate a quick feature of the Cutter mining tool in Starfield. Typically, mining resources requires a few seconds of continuous laser contact by pressing the fire button, like the right trigger on a controller or the left mouse click on a PC. However, DansGaming reveals that players can reduce this time by holding down the ADS (aim down sight) button, either before or simultaneously with the weapon fire button, typically the left trigger on a controller or the right mouse button on a PC. This technique allows players to mine resource nodes almost instantly.

While this time-saving trick may not seem like a significant advantage on its own, considering how frequently players will use it, the cumulative time saved can be substantial. This tip will be particularly beneficial for players looking to quickly accumulate credits in Starfield, as it reduces the time required to mine minerals and resources.

However, for those seeking an even faster method to earn credits, there is another option, though it comes with a caveat. Similar to previous Bethesda titles, Starfield allows players to input console commands, enabling the use of various codes, including those for instantly obtaining credits. It’s important to note that using these commands may disable achievements and is only available in the PC version of Starfield.

