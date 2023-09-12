Starfield Player gets $350,000 Contraband

One player decided to embrace the role of a smuggler.

In the world of Starfield, one player decided to embrace the role of a smuggler and amassed a significant amount of contraband, valued at over 350,000 credits. They took to the internet to share their impressive accomplishment and seek assistance with a unique problem resulting from their illicit activities in the game.

While Starfield shares a jail system reminiscent of Skyrim, Bethesda’s latest game offers players numerous new ways to engage in unlawful activities. One such avenue is smuggling contraband, which includes items that may not be stolen but are still considered illegal to carry. Unlike stolen goods, which can be laundered through the Trade Authority, contraband cannot be legitimized. Instead, most players aim to sell these items to a fence.

However, even amassing a vast collection of illegal goods doesn’t necessarily equate to easy money, as one player discovered. They turned to Reddit, seeking advice on how to move contraband worth 350,600 credits. This predicament arose when they realized that the rare fences found in Starfield’s vast universe typically lack sufficient currency to purchase even a fraction of their spoils.

The most efficient suggestion from fellow players was to join Starfield’s Crimson Fleet faction. This would allow them to take advantage of its four vendors, each carrying 20,000 credits. The player could then gradually sell off the loot, keeping in mind that refreshing the vendors would require sleeping or waiting for 48 in-game hours after depleting their cash reserves.

The entire process would likely require no more than two vendor resets, depending on the player’s Commerce skill level. In essence, selling contraband in Starfield, or any other items for that matter, isn’t as lucrative as the game’s initial inventory valuations may suggest. While illegal goods are indeed among the most valuable items in Bethesda’s space-faring RPG, all vendors in the Settled Systems and beyond insist on significant profit margins. In this particular case, contraband valued at 350,600 credits would, at most, barely fetch a six-digit sum.

For PC players who are dissatisfied with this state of affairs, there’s the option to enhance the value of contraband items through Starfield mods. The most popular solution currently available, developed by Nexus Mods user Moonling, has garnered over 8,000 unique downloads since its release on September 6. This mod promises to increase the sale prices of illicit goods tenfold.

Regardless of mods, selling contraband is not the most challenging way to make a living in Bethesda’s latest RPG. Players can also use the outpost system in Starfield to safely store their illegal goods until the opportunity arises to move them without facing penalties.

