Starfield Player reveals secret tip to Open Emergency Doors

In the world of Starfield, breaking through an emergency door is a fairly straightforward task, typically accomplished with any old weapon or explosive. However, one player decided to add a touch of style to this mundane task. Starfield’s exploration, in many ways, differs from the open-world experiences fans have come to associate with Bethesda. It’s the culmination of design choices that have evolved since Skyrim and Fallout 4. Locations feature boss enemies, locks guarding powerful gear, circular layouts, and guaranteed rewards at the end, offering a more refined experience. Despite this, Starfield doesn’t hold the player’s hand.

To unlock the ability to use a boost pack, players must invest in a specific perk in Starfield’s skill tree, a detail they must discover on their own. Similarly, emergency doors are scattered throughout the game’s random dungeons, leading to air vents, computer consoles, and hidden passages. However, these doors are easy to overlook. It’s likely that many players passed by numerous emergency doors in Starfield before realizing their potential.

One Starfield player, known as Good_Boye_Scientist, demonstrated an unconventional method for opening an emergency door. They carefully positioned a fuel container at the entrance, created some distance, and then triggered a powerful explosion. While it might seem like an extravagant way to breach an emergency door, it takes the phrase “break in case of emergency” quite literally. Nevertheless, these doors can provide a significant advantage to players who prefer to sneak through hostile areas in Starfield, even if exploding a fuel container isn’t the subtlest approach.

In Starfield, players can manipulate and position objects, a familiar feature in Bethesda games built on the Creation Engine. This includes using objects for decorating houses, outposts, and habitation decks on starships. Fuel containers fall into the category of small to medium-sized objects, making them versatile tools. They can be used for more than just opening emergency doors; with proper planning, they can turn the tide in challenging combat encounters.

As Starfield continues to amass a player base, many are eagerly anticipating the release of the Creation Kit, which will enable modding. While Todd Howard has revealed that official modding tools won’t arrive until 2024, this hasn’t deterred modders from creating impressive Starfield content already. Given the emphasis on using the environment strategically in Starfield, it’s highly likely that fuel canisters and emergency doors will receive special attention from the modding community once they have the proper tools at their disposal.

