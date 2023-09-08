Starfield Player shares tips on star colors

One dedicated fan has taken the time to shed light on the significance of different star colors.

Starfield has divided fans in the Star Map.

Starfield subreddit is aiming to ease some of the confusion by sharing a useful tip.

Advertisement

Although there are certain details that the creators of Starfield haven’t shared or explained thoroughly, one dedicated fan has taken the time to shed light on the significance of different star colors on the game’s map. Starfield, much like Bethesda’s other expansive RPG-style games such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, is a vast gaming experience packed with mechanics and features that players will gradually uncover as they delve deeper into its universe.

There’s been a lot of talk about the immersive aspects of Starfield. Some players have praised the ability to craft their own characters and ships, while others have been pleasantly surprised by the robot companion Vasco’s ability to address players by their names instead of generic titles like “Captain” or other code names. However, one aspect of Starfield that has divided fans is the Star Map, which many find to be excessively vague and unhelpful due to a lack of essential information.

Nonetheless, a player on the Starfield subreddit is aiming to ease some of the confusion by sharing a useful tip for interpreting the various star colors on the map. After reaching level 34, a user going by the name “raging_pastafarian” discovered that stars with a glowing halo indicate places they’ve already visited. Stars without a glow or halo are unvisited but can be reached when within jumping range. If a player encounters a red star without any glow, it means they can’t jump to it until they’ve jumped to another nearby star first.

The user even included a map for visual reference, which was greatly appreciated by fans in the thread. While some were surprised by this discovery, others took the opportunity to share their own small revelations from their gameplay experiences. For instance, a user named “senna98” found that simply holding the start button on a controller instantly brings up the Starfield map, and holding up on the d-pad allocates all available power to a ship module. Another user, “TigerTora,” provided a substantial list of discoveries, sparking plenty of comments and discussions.

While fans continue to debate the level of immersion in Starfield, some have encountered unexpected and amusing glitches in the game. During conversations with NPC characters, many players have experienced situations where random characters suddenly appear in the frame, NPCs may sink into a wall mid-sentence due to a bug, and numerous other quirky occurrences have left players surprised and amused.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Starfield Players faces Severe Sound Issues Some Starfield players have been sharing their frustrations on social media. These...