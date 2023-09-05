Starfield Players faces Severe Sound Issues

Some Starfield players have been sharing their frustrations on social media.

These issues seem to be affecting both the PC and console versions of Bethesda’s RPG.

Bethesda listed an SSD (Solid State Drive) as a minimal requirement for Starfield.

Some Starfield players have been sharing their frustrations on social media about significant audio problems plaguing the game. These issues seem to be affecting both the PC and console versions of Bethesda’s RPG, and players have been reporting these problems since the start of the five-day early access period.

In a somewhat unusual move, Bethesda listed an SSD (Solid State Drive) as a minimal requirement for Starfield back in June. While they didn’t explain this decision in detail, early reports from players who installed the game on HDDs (Hard Disk Drives) suggest that the requirement is linked to Starfield’s method of directly reading files from their installation location. Unlike many contemporary games that use asset streaming techniques to load files into RAM, Starfield constantly retrieves files directly from their permanent storage. This means that an HDD is not a viable option, even for players willing to endure longer loading times, as the RPG is consistently accessing files on the fly, not just during loading screens.

While some complaints about audio stuttering in Starfield did come from players who mistakenly installed the game on HDDs, not all reports fall into this category. For instance, a Reddit user named Atmo_nS claimed to experience “very annoying” audio delays and game freezes consistently, even though they were running Starfield from an M.2 SSD—a very fast solid-state disk format that connects directly to the motherboard, offering much higher data transfer speeds than traditional drives using a SATA cable.

Several Xbox Series X owners have also reported encountering audio stuttering issues while playing Starfield during early access. These problems seem to extend beyond the game itself, affecting the console’s built-in party chat feature to the point where it becomes unusable. Rebooting the Xbox Series X temporarily resolves the problem. There have been no such reports from players using the Xbox Series S, despite its comparatively modest hardware.

It’s worth noting that the number of online complaints about these audio issues appears to be relatively small, likely affecting only a subset of the RPG’s current player base. For context, Starfield garnered significant attention on Steam, reaching the top 10 most-played games and peaking at nearly 250,000 concurrent players before its official release on the platform. The game’s early adopter base is likely much larger, considering it’s also available on Xbox consoles, and the Microsoft Store, and is part of the day-one Xbox Game Pass lineup, which includes early access.

