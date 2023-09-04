Starfield players proves to travel in space without Mods

A resourceful Starfield enthusiast has uncovered an interesting aspect.

Starfield’s ships have more capabilities than initially meets the eye.

The in-game trip from Mars to Phobos would have taken an estimated.

Advertisement

A resourceful Starfield enthusiast has uncovered an interesting aspect of Bethesda’s new RPG: it appears to allow players to fly between certain celestial bodies without the need for mods, at least theoretically. While this discovery doesn’t entirely address the recent criticism regarding the game’s travel mechanics, it does reveal that Starfield’s ships have more capabilities than initially meets the eye.

Bethesda Game Studios is known for creating AAA games that straddle the line between accessible action RPGs and intricate immersive simulations, appealing to a broad range of gamers. However, this diversity in the player base has resulted in a divided fan base since the announcement of Starfield in 2018. Some fans were eager for the RPG to offer atmospheric flight similar to No Man’s Sky, while others preferred a more straightforward travel experience between Starfield’s planets.

The latter group got their wish, as Bethesda opted not to include atmospheric flight in Starfield. Instead, they focused on a streamlined fast travel system that separates smaller spaceship sections from surface exploration with loading screens. Nevertheless, a YouTuber known as Zombiefruit has demonstrated that the game allows players to seamlessly travel between certain neighboring celestial objects, such as flying from Mars to Phobos, its larger moon.

However, it’s important to note that such a journey is currently impractical. The three-minute video documenting this experiment was significantly sped up—over 4,000%—after the player had already used hacks to accelerate the game itself by 6,400%. Without mods, the in-game trip from Mars to Phobos would have taken an estimated 27 real-life hours. To provide some context, Phobos orbits Mars at a distance of approximately 3,700 miles, whereas most celestial bodies in Starfield’s numerous star systems are much farther apart.

The experiment’s creator also mentioned that they had to disable in-game orbits before undertaking the journey because they suspected that the planets were moving faster than their ship after initially speeding up the game. If this assumption were accurate, flying between different celestial objects without mods would be even more challenging, requiring players to calculate their target’s future orbit position instead of simply heading directly toward their visible destination. As it stands, fans seeking an interplanetary travel method that balances immersion and convenience will likely need to rely on the possibility of ambitious mods delivering such a mechanic on PC.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Starfield player find a way to Mine More Quickly in the game Starfield player has stumbled upon a clever way to make mining resources....