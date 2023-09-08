Tears of the Kingdom Player creates the Flying Battle

There’s been a surge of interest in one player’s creation – flying battle mechs.

In the game “Tears of the Kingdom,” there’s been a surge of interest in one player’s creation – flying battle mechs. Whether dealing with tricky puzzles or taking on hordes of Bokoblins, the game offers players various tools to solve challenges in unique and flexible ways. As the game approaches its fourth month on the market, the fan community continues to come up with inventive ideas.

In “Tears of the Kingdom,” players can use Link’s new Ultrahand ability to combine objects for different purposes. These objects include various Zonai devices like fans, wheels, wings, cannons, and more, which can be merged to create a wide range of unique and functional contraptions. Many players have used these combinations to craft different types of vehicles for faster and easier travel around Hyrule. For those looking to make combat more manageable, there’s also the option to construct autonomous drones and robots to handle enemies.

A recent example comes from the HyruleEngineering subreddit, a popular gathering place for creative builds in the game. A user named GalileoPotato showcased a pair of formidable mechs they named the Valkyries. These battle machines, made from a mix of Zonai fans, stabilizers, lasers, and shock emitters, efficiently dispatch a group of Bokoblins while Link observes from a safe distance. The drones exhibit both agility in the air and on the ground and relentless determination, as seen when they team up against a Boss Bokoblin, trapping it against a wall and electrocuting it with their shock emitters.

What sets GalileoPotato’s design apart is its efficient use of parts, requiring only 10 components to build one Valkyrie. The Reddit user generously provided a complete list of parts and assembly instructions for those interested in creating their own autonomous combat mechs. The drawback is that these drones come at a cost, demanding 127 Zonaite if players are short on parts. In such cases, a trip to Zonai Device Dispensers or Zonaite deposits in the Depths may be necessary.

The Valkyries are just the latest example of players constructing mechs in “Tears of the Kingdom.” Since the game’s launch, aspiring engineers have showcased their skills by assembling various functional battle machines. These creations vary in functionality and combat prowess, but they all demonstrate the game’s remarkable open-ended systems, allowing players to merge different Zonai devices into precise instruments for vanquishing monsters.

