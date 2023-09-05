Texas Chain gets new update for September 2023

A new update rolled out for its asymmetrical horror game.

The patch notes highlight four significant changes introduced by the update.

PC players will temporarily be unable to play with console players due to this update.

Developer Gun Interactive has rolled out a new update for its asymmetrical horror game, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” at the beginning of September. This patch includes various bug fixes and feature adjustments, marking the latest update since the game’s successful launch in August.

Inspired by the iconic horror movie series of the same name, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” is an online multiplayer game featuring a 3v4 format that offers a unique survival horror experience, similar to the well-known title “Dead by Daylight.” While sharing some similarities, the two games also have distinct differences. The game quickly garnered over 1 million players within a day of its release and generally received positive feedback from both players and critics. However, it did face technical issues that were reported by fans and critics after its launch.

Gun Interactive’s development team has been diligently working to address these issues and enhance the game. The latest patch represents their ongoing efforts. The studio’s Brand Strategy Lead shared the official patch notes on Reddit a day before the update’s release, outlining the fixes and changes it brings. Notably, the patch addresses four specific bug fixes, including an issue that affected party voice chat in game lobbies—a crucial fix, as communication among party members is essential in “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

In addition to the bug fixes, the patch notes highlight four significant changes introduced by the update. These include the addition of key rebinding options for PC players, a change allowing lobbies to initiate with just six players, and a noteworthy modification regarding crossplay. Specifically, PC players will temporarily be unable to play with console players due to this update. However, it’s emphasized in the notes that this separation between PC and console players is a temporary measure implemented “while we continue to improve our anti-cheat tools and resources.”

Players are likely to welcome the bug fixes, and PC gamers will appreciate the key rebinding options. Nevertheless, the temporary suspension of crossplay for PC players may disappoint some. Nonetheless, this decision is intended to be temporary and is unlikely to deter dedicated fans who value the distinctive gameplay experience offered by “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

