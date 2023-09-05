The Horror game has serious Evil Vibes of Combat

Holstein is an upcoming indie horror game set to release on all platforms soon.

Holstein is the upcoming pixelated horror game developed by Sonka Games.

The game is set in a creepy, isolated lakeside town in 1990s Poland.

Advertisement

Holstein, an upcoming indie horror game set to release on all platforms soon, draws inspiration from classic Resident Evil games while maintaining its own distinct style within the modern horror gaming landscape. Its unique combat mechanics could make it a must-have for horror game enthusiasts when it finally hits the market.

This year has been notable for horror gaming, with titles like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Island 2, and announcements of upcoming Silent Hill games and a new Alone in the Dark installment. Amidst these prominent names emerges a new horror game from a smaller developer, potentially packing a powerful punch. It’s a game that should certainly be on the radar of fans of old-school Resident Evil titles.

Holstin is the upcoming pixelated horror game developed by Sonka Games from Poland. The game is set in a creepy, isolated lakeside town in 1990s Poland, where an eerie presence has slowly consumed everything and everyone. The recent gameplay reveal trailer showcases the game’s impressive visual style, which seamlessly transitions between a top-down, fixed camera perspective for exploration and an over-the-shoulder perspective for combat shooting sequences. This blend of styles gives the game a unique feel, combining elements of games like The Binding of Isaac and Resident Evil, all wrapped in a mysterious and disturbing narrative.

Regarding gameplay and objectives, the YouTube description states, “Scavenge for supplies, fight twisted monstrosities, and deal with residents slowly losing their sanity to uncover the truth of what went wrong in this once-pristine town.” The concept of exploring a small, foreign community to unravel a horrifying mystery is reminiscent of Leon Kennedy’s story in Resident Evil 4, although in Holstin, all the characters are Polish, creating a different but equally compelling dynamic within the rural town setting.

Poland has seen significant growth in the game development industry in recent years, with major studios like CD Projekt Red (makers of Cyberpunk), Bloober Team (creators of The Medium), and 11 Bit Studios (known for Frostpunk), among others. Most of these games are developed primarily in English to appeal to a global audience, making Holstin’s uniquely Polish approach to its setting, story, and characters a refreshing departure with Polish characters and voice acting adding a distinctive touch to the game’s identity.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Best Horror Films with Asylum Settings, From “Unsane” to “Shock Corridor” Asylums and mental health hospitals are often synonymous with horror movies. The...