Xbox announce 11 big games that are coming this Month

Xbox has exciting plans for September 2023, with a lineup of 11 major games set to launch on its platform. It’s shaping up to be a significant month for the Xbox brand, particularly for Xbox Game Pass subscribers who will have access to an impressive array of titles.

One of the standout additions to Xbox Game Pass in September is the open-world sci-fi RPG, Starfield. Alongside it, there are other highly anticipated games like Lies of P, Party Animals, and Payday 3 scheduled to join the service. But there’s even more to look forward to beyond these Game Pass titles.

Xbox recently highlighted this extensive game lineup in a blog post on Xbox Wire, emphasizing the diverse range of titles coming to Xbox consoles in September 2023. The list includes:

New Xbox Games for September 2023:

Starfield – September 6

The Crew Motorfest – September 14

Gloomhaven – September 18

Lies of P – September 19

Mortal Kombat 1 – September 19

Party Animals – September 20

El Paso, Elsewhere – September 26

Cocoon – September 29

EA Sports FC 24 – September 29

The lineup of games mentioned is indeed impressive, but it’s essential to note that there are even more new games headed to Xbox in September 2023. Xbox gamers, whether on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles, can anticipate an even broader selection of titles.

One game that’s notably missing from the list is the co-op shooter Payday 3. This game holds particular significance as it marks the first new Payday installment in a decade, generating considerable excitement among gamers. What adds to the anticipation is that Payday 3 is set to debut as a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass when it launches on September 21. Surprisingly, Payday 3 wasn’t listed among the upcoming Xbox games in the post, although it did receive a brief mention elsewhere.

