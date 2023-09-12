Xbox Game Pass Confirms for November 2023

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have something to look forward to on November 6.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have something to look forward to on November 6 – Football Manager 2024 is joining the lineup. For years, the well-regarded Football Manager games have been available on Xbox Game Pass, and many fans were probably expecting to see the new version on the service right from its release.

In recent years, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been able to enjoy the latest Football Manager games right from day one. Typically, these games stay on Xbox Game Pass for about a year before making way for the latest installment. It’s quite likely that the same pattern will apply to Football Manager 2023 and 2024, although no official announcement has been made yet. So, when Football Manager 2023 eventually leaves Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can expect Football Manager 2024 to either be just around the corner or already available.

This news was confirmed in the announcement trailer, which also revealed that Football Manager 2024 will be accessible on virtually every major gaming platform available.

Xbox Game Pass November 2023 Games List:

PlateUp – November 2

Football Manager 2024 – November 6

Dungeons 4 – November 9

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17

Microsoft hasn’t unveiled the complete list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November just yet, but Football Manager 2024 is confirmed to be among the titles available on day one. Currently, there are four other games that have been announced for Xbox Game Pass in November 2023. PlateUp and Thirsty Suitors are set to arrive on November 2, Dungeons 4 will join the lineup on November 9, and Persona 5 Tactica is scheduled for release on November 17.

The full lineup of games for November 2023 will be disclosed by Microsoft when the month arrives. This is also when they’ll reveal which games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in November. As mentioned earlier, it’s highly likely that Football Manager 2023 will be one of the games departing in November, but we’ll have to wait and see if there are any others. Nevertheless, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can relax knowing that they’ll receive approximately two weeks’ notice before any games are removed from the Xbox Game Pass library. This should provide ample time for them to try out these games before making a decision.

