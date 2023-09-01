Xbox launch new S series console

Microsoft doubled its system memory from 512GB to 1TB.

This new Xbox Series S is available in Carbon Black.

The 1TB Xbox Series S can now be purchased directly from the Microsoft Store.

Advertisement

Microsoft has introduced an updated version of the Xbox Series S console, doubling its system memory from 512GB to 1TB. This new Xbox Series S is available in Carbon Black and arrives just in time for the launch of highly anticipated titles like Starfield and Forza Motorsport. As of now, you can purchase the new Xbox Series S directly from Microsoft, and it will be available from other retailers at a later date.

Microsoft unveiled this updated Xbox Series S at the Xbox Games Showcase in July. It retains the same features as the original 512GB version, positioning itself as a digital and budget-friendly alternative to the Xbox Series X. However, there are some technical trade-offs due to the price difference. The Xbox Series S is more tailored for gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, whereas its counterpart focuses on delivering 4K gaming experiences. Nevertheless, users can enhance the value of the Xbox Series S by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass and enjoying high-quality graphics in a compact package.

Starting at a price of $349, the 1TB Xbox Series S can now be purchased directly from the Microsoft Store. Crafted from post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin, this console features the same Carbon Black matte finish found on the current Xbox Series X. While the 512GB Xbox Series S is still available for $299, users have the option to double the system memory for an additional $50. Inside the package, you’ll find the Xbox Series S console, an Xbox Wireless Controller with two AA batteries, and all the necessary cables. However, when setting up the Xbox Series S for the first time, you’ll need to update the Xbox operating system to the latest version for optimal performance. In a recent Xbox firmware update, Microsoft also enhanced system stability across the Xbox ecosystem.

Interestingly, the release of the 1TB Xbox Series S coincides with the early access launch of Starfield, scheduled for September 6. Starfield is expected to offer an experience on par with Skyrim and has generated significant excitement. While the game comes with a $69.99 price tag, Xbox and PC gamers can take advantage of Game Pass to access it at a more affordable rate.

Furthermore, the Xbox Game Pass lineup for September includes titles like Sea of Stars and the Persona series, making it one of the most enticing offerings yet. The impact of the new Xbox Series S console on the gaming community remains to be seen in the short term.

Advertisement Born from the darkness​ The Xbox Series S – 1 TB has arrived: https://t.co/2gh6Lfyo5N pic.twitter.com/ioKSXESulk — Xbox (@Xbox) September 1, 2023

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Xbox Game Pass Dec 2022: Lego Star Wars, High on Life, and More In the first half of December, Xbox Game Pass will include 11...