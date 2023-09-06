Xbox will soon add the Biggest Games of the Year

Microsoft has made a significant update to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has made a significant update to Xbox Game Pass, granting subscribers access to the highly anticipated open-world sci-fi RPG, Starfield, which is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year. Starfield has been touted as the flagship Xbox Game Pass title for 2023 and has generated immense excitement. It has garnered widespread critical acclaim and prompted many gamers to pay extra for early access to the game.

During its early access phase, Starfield achieved remarkable success, with hundreds of thousands of Steam users opting for the $99.99 Premium Edition to dive in early. Xbox Game Pass members had the opportunity to play Starfield early at a more affordable price by purchasing the $34.99 Premium Edition Upgrade. However, now that the game’s official release date has arrived, anyone with a Game Pass subscription can enjoy the game.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers across all tiers can now freely enjoy Starfield. The game is available natively on PC and Xbox Series X, and for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it can also be played on Xbox One through the cloud. While playing on PC or Xbox Series X is the ideal experience, the option to play Starfield via Xbox Game Pass ensures accessibility to virtually anyone within the Xbox ecosystem.

Starfield has received predominantly positive reviews, with praise for being one of the least buggy Bethesda games at launch. However, it’s not without its flaws, as players have discovered various glitches since its early access release, with more likely yet to be uncovered. It is hoped that Bethesda will address these issues through future updates, although specific plans for post-launch support of Starfield have not been extensively shared.

While future updates for Starfield are certain, some fans may be more interested in substantial content expansions. At least two expansions for Starfield are in development, with the first one named “Shattered Space.” Details about what this expansion will offer players are limited for now, but more information is expected to emerge in the coming months. Those who purchased the Premium Edition of Starfield or the Premium Edition Upgrade will have access to the expansion at no additional cost. However, it won’t be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription on its own.

