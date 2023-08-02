COAS, German commander discuss mutual ties, regional security

Leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

The Chief of German Army, Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais, recently visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and met with the Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), they discussed various topics of common interest, including regional security and defense cooperation.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations in all areas.

The German general commended the Pakistan Army for its successes in the fight against terrorism and its continuous efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.

It’s worth noting that Islamabad and Berlin have established military ties, and they engage in training drills and share defense-related information.