The world is now entering an era of ‘global boiling’: says UN chief

UN Secretary-General António Guterres declared that the era of global warming has come to an end, and the world is now entering an era of “global boiling.”

This declaration comes as scientists confirm that July is on track to become the hottest month ever recorded.

Guterres expressed deep concern about the current state of climate change, describing it as a terrifying reality that marks only the beginning of a larger crisis.

The unprecedented global temperatures, driven by the burning of fossil fuels, have led to severe weather patterns and intensified weather extremes.

Guterres emphasized that humanity is facing a critical situation, particularly in regions like North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe, where the summer has been harsh and disastrous for the entire planet.

According to Guterres, there is no doubt that human activities are to blame for the current climate crisis.

He called on political leaders to take immediate and decisive action to combat climate change. Added, the urgency for action is underlined by the unbreathable air, unbearable heat, and the unacceptable level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction.

The UN Secretary-General stressed that time is running out, and there is no room for hesitancy, excuses, or waiting for others to act first.

Stated that the situation demands swift and bold leadership from policymakers to address the pressing climate emergency.