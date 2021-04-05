Adsense 300×250

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then this season is just way too special for you as it’s the “Mango” season.

Sweet, tangy, juicy, and indulgent no amount of words can actually define the love for this seasonal fruit.

For any mango lover, this season is no less than a celebration and why not, when there are so many variants available in the market and every variant has a unique taste and flavor. So, to further take your love for mangoes up by a notch, we curated a few interesting mango recipes that you can try this summer.

Here are 5 easy ways to make your summers Mango-Licious:

Mango lassi

Mango lassi is perfect this season to beat the heat.

Ingredients:

2 cup mango pulp

1 cup mango (diced)

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

1 ½ cup milk

1/4 cup or 2 tbsp white sugar or honey

5-6 ice cubes

Method:

– Place all the ingredients in a blender.

– Blend until smooth and frothy.

– If necessary, chill the mixture until super cold and give it one last stir.

– Pour the mixture into a glass and garnish it with mango cubes.

Mango chaat

If you love chaat and mango, then this is a perfect recipe to satisfy both these cravings.

Ingredients:

2 cups boiled chickpeas

2 mangoes (diced)

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tomato (finely chopped)

6-8 mint leaves

3 tbsp. puffed rice

For dressing:

3 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. red chili powder

½ tsp. chat masala

Method:

– Take a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, brown sugar, salt, red chili, and chat masala, then put it aside.

– Take a large bowl and combine chickpeas, mango, tomato, and gently mix them.

– Pour the dressing over the chickpeas’ mixture before serving and toss gently.

– Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with mint leaves and puffed rice and enjoy!

Mango mousse

Chilled mango mouse for refreshing your summer

Ingredients:

2 – Medium-sized mangoes, chopped

1 tbsp – Honey or maple syrup

½ cup – Low fat cream

Method:

-Take cream in a bowl and whip it using an electric beater or a wired whisk.

-Whisk the cream on a bed of ice.

-Beat well till the cream is soft and fluffy but do not over-whip or over-beat the cream.

-Puree the mango pieces and add them to the beaten cream and mix well.

-Pour the mango mousse in glasses. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes and serve.

Chicken tacos with mango salsa

This fresh take on tacos is sure to win you over!

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. paprika powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. chipotle sauce

1/4 cup canola, vegetable, or olive oil

2 chicken breasts (cut in cubes)

1 cabbage (chopped)

2 tbsp. lemon juice

4- inch flour tortillas

1/2 cup water

Mango salsa

1 mango (chopped)

1/4 onion (diced)

1/2 jalapeno (diced)

2 tbsp. fresh parsley (chopped)

2tbsp. lemon juice

lemon zest

1/4 tsp. salt

1 pinch of sugar

Jalapeno cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 jalapeno diced

2tbsp. lemon juice

lemon zest

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Method:

For mango salsa

– Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine.

– Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

For jalapeno cream

– Add the ingredients to a food processor or blender and puree until combined.

– Let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

For chicken

– In a bowl, combine the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika powder, salt and chili powder, water, and whisk to combine.

– Whisk until a smooth batter formed.

– Heat a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat and add oil.

– Dip the chicken in the batter and coat it completely. Then drop it in the pan to fry.

– Let each piece of chicken fry until the sides appear golden and crispy.

– Place the chicken pieces on a paper towel to absorb any liquid.

– In a small bowl, stir together the cabbage with the lime juice and a pinch of salt and pepper.

– To assemble the tacos, warm the flour tortillas. Add a few pieces of the chicken on top, followed by the cabbage, the salsa, and then a drizzle of the jalapeno cream. Serve!