Guidelines for those recovering from COVID-19 virus

Web Desk

25th Apr, 2021. 09:04 pm
Since the people are facing the worst time of their lives due to COVID-19. Many people have led their lives to death due to the deadly virus while, on the other hand, many are recovering from the virus but still they need to follow the precautions and guidelines for their better health and lifestyle.

Here are some important instructions and guidelines for those who are recovering from the Coronavirus.

The first and important thing is the healthy diet apart from the precautions for recovering coronavirus patients.

Meeting the nutritional needs of a person who has recovered with COVID-19

Nutritional requirements:

  • Fluid: about 3 quarts (3 litres) of fluid per day
  • Calories: 2000 – 2500 calories per day
  • Protein: 75 – 100 grams per day

Add calories and proteins to your diet because they help in recovering injured/lost muscle while fighting COVID-19.

Try to eat 6 times a day even if you are not feeling hungry after every 2-3 hours.

Calories are very essential for boosting immunity and preventing muscle breakdown for energy. By adding good calories to the diet will help to reduce stress level. Dr suggests a person should take more calories than normal due to the reduced stress during a pandemic.

Try to consume 85-100 grams of protein a day, or 10-14 ounces of protein-rich foods. The essence of protein can be easily found in Peanut/ nut butter, milk, eggs, yoghurt, cheese, meat/fish/poultry, and protein shakes.

Now is not the time to restrict calories due to a drop in appetite. consume foods that are high in nutrients. Consume calorie-dense drinks such as fruit juice, milk, or other calorie-dense beverages.

Increase the portion sizes of added fats and oils by two to three times, butter, margarine, cream cheese, sour cream, and avocado are very high rich in protein.

To boost your nutrient, intake between meals, try taking liquid nutritional supplements like calcium and glucose prescribed by your doctor.

Eat-in a small amount frequently.

