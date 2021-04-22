Adsense 970×250

PAF Special Plane Carrying 0.5 Million Doses Vaccine From China Arrives In Pakistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:38 pm
The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Pakistan has received 0.5 million doses of the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine from China.

In a Tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “Another PAF special plane carrying 0.5 Million doses of SinoVac Vaccine from China arrived at NurKhan Airbase Islamabad.”

The government of Pakistan is also ready to acquire 100,000 vaccination doses of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech through COVAX by June 2021.

Pakistan has installed the Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Refrigerators in Islamabad and all the federating units, officials said.

An official of the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHS, R&C) said,

“COVAX has assured us of providing at least 100,000 doses of mRNA vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech by June this year. On their assurance, we have acquired and installed 23 Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) Refrigerators throughout Pakistan.”

Pfizer vaccine has an approximate life of six months when stored at minus-75C (minus-103F), which becomes the major challenge for many countries around the world of storing these vaccines but officials in Pakistan said they had already taken care of the storage issue by installing 23 Ultra Cold Chain freezers at 16 locations across Pakistan.

“These Ultra Cold Chain Refrigerators along with special air conditioners from China had arrived at Karachi Port several weeks back and now they are fully functional. These special refrigerators would be used to store the Pfizer BioNtech and other vaccines in the future”, the official added.

