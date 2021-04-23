Adsense 970×250

Ramadan: Precautions And Medication For Diabetes To Take During Fasting

Fasting has endless benefits and it does wonders to your body. But, diabetic patients need to be more cautious during Ramadan.

Long hours’ complications for diabetics:

For diabetics, the long hours of fasting can lead to complications of hypoglycemia (low sugar level), hyperglycemia (high sugar level), or dehydration. Therefore, diabetics are recommended to consult the specialist before fasting during Ramadan.     

Dr. Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, senior consultant, endocrinology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, tells that ” adjustments and medication changes are suggested according to the medical condition of the diabetics”.           

Medications to be avoided during fasting:

One should be cautious while taking hypoglycemics drugs which can cause hypoglycemia, the doctor further said, long-acting oral drugs should be avoided as people are on long hours fasting.

During Ramadan, diabetics should also avoid having SGLT2 (sodium-glucose co-transporter-2) inhibitors, used for treating type 2 diabetes by helping kidneys to lower blood sugar levels.

Medication to be taken during fasting:

Diabetics can have gliclazide, another short-acting drug that does not cause hypoglycemia. 

Insulin:

One should keep a check on his sugar levels regularly and should not skip the insulin dose. IDF states.

Dr. Wangnoo says, “If the patient is on two doses of insulin, he or she should reduce the dose by one-third. If the patient is on multiple doses of insulin, he should avoid fasting during Ramadan.”

When to breakfast?

The moment during fast the one starts sweating or experiences palpitations should immediately check his sugar levels if it is below 70mg/dl, one should immediately break his fast.

Avoid overeating (especially sweets) during Eid ul fitar. consult the doctor and get back to the previous medication routine. 

Apart from this pregnant woman, children, and the elderly with co-morbid diseases like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease should avoid fasting during Ramadan.

