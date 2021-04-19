Adsense 970×250

Ramadan Special: Make Scrumptious Eggplant Fries For Iftar

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 06:38 pm
It is not possible to imagine fast food without fries and most people especially children are fond of fries and now fries are also sold separately with different ‘dips’ and ‘sausages’.

Potato fries are equally popular among children and grown-ups but have you ever tried eggplant fries?

Here’s a recipe for eggplant fries that you will definitely love.

Ingredients

Eggplant – 200 grams

Water – 2 cups

Milk-half cup

Salt – a quarter teaspoon

Licking spices (to taste)

Ketchup

Floor coating

Flour – half a cup

Chicken cubes – one tablespoon or chicken powder – one tablespoon

Dried basil leaves – half a teaspoon

Eggs – 1 to 2 pieces

Milk – a tablespoon

A pinch of salt

A pinch of pepper

Breadcrumbs – a cup

Oil – for frying

Recipe

Mix milk, water and salt in a large bowl.

Peel the eggplants, and cut them into fries shape.

Now add the chopped eggplant pieces to the mixture of milk and water for 10 minutes.

Then mix all the ingredients of the floor coating, remove the excess water from the eggplant and mix the fries in the flour.

Now beat the eggs and add a pinch of salt, pepper and a tablespoon of milk.

Then dip each slice of eggplant in the egg mixture first and coat it with breadcrumbs.

Then deep fry the fries in hot oil and remove when golden brown.

Serve hot eggplant fries with ketchup and chaat Masala.

