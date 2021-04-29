Struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips to avoid tossing and turning

Adsense 300×250

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is not proper and spends just by tossing and turning.

A healthier daily routine adds to healthier physical and mental health resulting in sufficient sleeping hours.

Here are few tips by which you can have enough sleep for your active day.

1. Maintain a consistent sleeping schedule

Having regular sleeping and waking patterns helps in maintaining a long-lasting sleep cycle as struggled to have irregular hours which add to lack of sleep. Try setting alarms to wake up and sleep at the same time every day. This practice will surely make your body adjustable according to your sleeping and waking hours.

2. Avoid late-night munching

The habit of snacking late at night disrupts your hormones and results in poor sleep. Make sure you combat your hunger at dinner time so that you do not feel hungry afterwards.

3. Relaxation techniques before bed

Overthinking, one of the major reasons for poor sleeping routine needs relaxation techniques before slithering into your bed. Take a hot bath. Try meditation to clear your mind with excess thoughts. Try deep breathing exercises. This habit will help you definitely.

4. No bright screens Usage before bedtime

Your smart devices emit a blue light which is known to suppress melatonin: a hormone that controls your sleep-wake cycle. It is best to avoid using your devices one to two hours before your bedtime so that it does not disrupt your sleep.

5. Addressing Sleep Disorders

If poor sleep is a consistent pattern in your life then better visit a consultant in order to address your sleep disorder.