COVID-Influenced “Black Fungus” Cases Rise in Delhi

Web Desk

08th May, 2021. 10:14 am
Black Fungus

New Delhi:  Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi are seeing a rise in the number of Covid-activated Mucormycisis cases, according to a statement from the hospital.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection activated by COVID-19. Black fungus or Mucormycisis has been a cause of illness and passing of patients in transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficient patients for since long.

Dr. Manish Munjal, a senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: “We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by COVID-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused high mortality with many patients suffering from the loss of eyesight and the removal of the nose and the jaw bone.”

Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at the clinic, said the use of steroids within the treatment of COVID-19 incorporates the truth that many coronavirus patients have diabetes might be one example of the reasons for increasing cases of black fungus. He said the disease is often witnessing in those patients who have recuperated from COVID-19 but have comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart failure, or cancer.

Dr. Munjal agreed with his colleague and said COVID patients with low immunity are more inclined to this dangerous infection. He said: “Early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks and black crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of antifungal therapy as early as possible.”

