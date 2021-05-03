Double Click 970×250

Cucumber is your ideal summer refresher; Have A Look At The Benefits!

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 04:41 pm
Cucumber Helpful In Summers

Cucumber, one of the most essential parts of the salad, helps in refreshing everyone, specially during Summer heat.

In order to stay cool during summer is your diet, and when it comes to a good mix of health and hydration, look just at the cucumber to rehydrate your body.

Every cool bite of this refreshing vegetable is filled with nutrients like Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Pantothenic acid, Calcium, Iron, Phosphorus, Zinc and Silica. A 100-gram portion of this vegetable is just 16 calories.

Few Top Benefits Of Cucumber

1. Best cosmetic for your skin:

Cucumbers are used topically for various types of skin problems, including dark circles, swelling or puffiness under the eyes and sunburn. Two compounds present in cucumbers are often helpful for swollen eyes, burns and dermatitis.

2. Hair growth:

Silicon and Sulphur promote hair growth. It’s best to juice this vegetable with some mint leaves and carrots to increase this purpose.

3. Eat cucumbers to lose weight:

They are 95% water which fills you up adding volume to meals. With 16 calories per cup, cucumbers are nutritionally dense, this means you can eat more and gain no weight.

4. Helps improve heart health:

Lignans found in cucumbers have immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory effects that are beneficial for fighting cardiovascular disease. Cucumbers also provide important minerals for healthier blood pressure levels.

Cucumber Smoothie

Cucumber blended with apple and spinach in a smoothie is your ideal summer refresher and it is a must-try.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 medium-sized chopped cucumber
  2. 1 cup spinach
  3. ½ cup diced apple
  4. ½ cup curd
  5. 1 tsp honey
  6. Ice cubes as required
  7. For Garnish
  8. Few mint leaves

Method:

  1. Add cucumber, apple, spinach and curd in a mixture and blend until smooth.
  2. Add ice cubes and honey, whisk well until the texture is frothy.
  3. Serve chilled garnished with mint leaves.

