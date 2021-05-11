Double Click 970×250

Shikanjvi: A Popular immunity-boosting Cool Drink To Beat The Heat

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 02:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shikanjvi Recipe And Health Benefits

Shikanjvi or Shikanji is a traditional lemonade, originated in the Punjab region but its delicious taste meant that it made its way throughout Pakistan.

The main ingredients for Shikanjvi include lemon, ginger juice, ice and water, and other ingredients such as salt and cumin. The ingredients are mixed with cold water and served chilled.

This cold drink is one of the most popular beverages to have during the summer as it effectively helps in beating the heat.

High in vitamin C, it stimulates your digestive system. Furthermore, lemons are an excellent example of an alkaline food that helps balance your body’s pH.

How To Make Shikanjvi?

Ingredients:

1. 2 lemons
2. 1 teaspoon ginger
3. ½ teaspoon of salt
4. ½  teaspoon of black salt
5. ½ teaspoon jeera powder
6. ½ tablespoon sugar

How To Make The Drink?

1. Take a jug.
2. Pour 2 glasses of water in it.
3. With the help of a lemon juice squeezer, squeeze the juice directly into the water.
4. Next, add black salt, sugar or cumin powder to the drink.
5. Stir till the sugar dissolves.
6. The drink is ready. You are free to serve it chilled.

Also, here we have few health benefits of this popular drink. Take A Look!

Health Benefits Of Shikanjvi

1. Digestion:

The lemony beverage can do wonders for your digestion. During summers, you are often out in the sun and need to have something refreshing and hydrating. Lemon is rich in pectin fibre and ascorbic acid, both of which are said to facilitate smooth digestion. The shikanjvi has numerous beneficial properties that can help better digestion.

2. Weight Loss:

If you monitor the amount of salt in your shikanjvi, your chilled glass may also help you in your weight loss goals. Lemon is full of pectin fibre, which helps you to feel full for a longer period of time and also help in losing extra pounds. Lemon is also a natural cleanser and has detox properties, while ginger is good for digestion.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Black Fungus
3 days ago
COVID-Influenced “Black Fungus” Cases Rise in Delhi

New Delhi:  Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi are seeing...
Cucumber Helpful In Summers
1 week ago
Cucumber is your ideal summer refresher; Have A Look At The Benefits!

Cucumber, one of the most essential parts of the salad, helps in...
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer
2 weeks ago
5 easy Mango recipes you should try this summer

The summer season is here and if you are a foodie, then...
struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips
2 weeks ago
Struggling with sleepless nights? Try these tips to avoid tossing and turning

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is...
Guidelines for those recovering from Covid-19 infection
2 weeks ago
Guidelines for those recovering from COVID-19 virus

Since the people are facing the worst time of their lives due...
Benefits of eating Mangoes for healthy digestion and to frightening for skin problems
3 weeks ago
Here Are The Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes

Why mangoes are important for our health? Mango is one of the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Basic Commodities
2 mins ago
Here’s why Basic Commodities are getting Expensive in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin led the meeting of...
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday
9 mins ago
Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the...
Eid Al Fitr prayers new guidelines
19 mins ago
NCOC Issues New Guidelines For Eid Al-Fitr Prayers Following COVID Outbreak

In view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the government has...
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid
40 mins ago
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to...