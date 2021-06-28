Double Click 728 x 90
New study found a link between cannabis use and suicidal thoughts

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 04:06 pm
A new study has found a link between cannabis use and suicidal thoughts

People with underlying mental illnesses who are prone to suicidal thoughts may be more likely to use marijuana to treat their symptoms.

It is uncertain whether marijuana affects a person’s risk of mental illness and suicidal thoughts.

More research, according to experts, is needed to properly evaluate the link.

According to a new study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), marijuana usage is related to an increased incidence of suicidal ideation.

According to the findings, which were published this week in JAMA Network Open, even persons who used marijuana infrequently were more likely to be depressed than those who did not use marijuana at all.

The study adds to the growing evidence indicating a relationship between cannabis usage and mood disorders and attempts at self-harm.

Many persons with mental illnesses appear to benefit from marijuana; however, people with severe psychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who use marijuana have higher negative outcomes.

It’s uncertain whether marijuana actually raises a person’s risk of mental illness and suicidal thoughts or if the link is merely correlative. More research is required to properly understand the connection.

