Aloe Vera For Skin, Hair: Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jun, 2021. 02:56 pm
Aloe Vera benefits

One of the oldest plants, Aloe Vera is known to provide many amazing benefits for skin, health, weight loss and more.

Aloe Vera is extensively used in beauty products and for good reason. The green-cactus looking plant is the crux of a million-dollar industry that extends from beauty creams to healthy juices and diet supplements.

The Aloe Vera leaves hold a gooey translucent gel, also extremely bitter, and known all over the world for their unbelievable healing properties.

This translucent gel is made up of around 96% water, some organic and inorganic compounds, a type of protein that contains 18 of the 20 amino acids found in the body and lastly, Vitamin A, B, C and E.

It allows nutrients to reach the cells, nourish them and at the same time relieve them of toxins. However, here are some benefits for hair, skin and weight loss.

Aloe Vera Benefits For Skin

Aloe Vera-based products can be used in the winter as well as in the summer and by people of all skin types. It treats the cells on the epithelial level of the skin which is why it’s recommended by dermatologists to remove tan, treat sunburn and stretch marks.

One way to use Aloe Vera is to apply the gel directly, another would be to make a pack along with some other special ingredients.

1. For Dry Skin

Take some Aloe Vera, a pinch of turmeric, a teaspoon of honey, a teaspoon of milk and a few drops of rose water. Blend this mix till you get a paste. Apply it and leave in for about 20 minutes or so.

2. Green Plant Scrub

Grab half a cup of fresh gel, a cup of sugar and two tablespoons of lemon juice. The sugar will help exfoliate and scrub off dead skin, the Aloe Vera will deep clean the skin and the lemon will help fade out scars and tan.

3. For Acne

Take some gel, blended walnuts with a flour-like consistency and honey. Aloe Vera’s healing properties coupled with the anti-oxidants from honey will leave you with smooth and clear skin.

4. For Sensitive Skin

Take a little bit of the gel, cucumber juice, yogurt and rose oil and blend them to a paste. Apply and leave for around 20 minutes, then rinse it off.

Aloe Vera Benefits For Weight Loss

It is used in a wide range of health products, like diet supplements, juices etc. The green plant is rich in anti-oxidants which means it helps cut out free radicals in the body and boost your immunity. It’s also a good source of protein so it helps muscle development and gives you copious amounts of energy.

There are countless studies that prove how effective Aloe Vera is for weight loss, but it should be consumed regularly.

