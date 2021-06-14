Alzheimer: Memory Loss And Early Signs

Alzheimer is a type of dementia, while dementia is a term used to describe the negative effects of illness or brain injury on memory, thinking and behaviour.

The report, published in Sydney Magazine, cites the Alzheimer’s Association as saying that most people are diagnosed after the age of 65.

If diagnosed earlier, it is usually considered the beginning of Alzheimer’s disease. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there are treatments that can reduce the severity of the disease.

Some facts about Alzheimer

Although many people have heard of Alzheimer, you may not know exactly what it is. Here are some facts about this disease:

Alzheimer’s disease is a chronic condition.

Its symptoms appear slowly and have an effect on the brain. This means that it slows down the memory.

There is no cure for Alzheimer’s but the treatments available can help reduce the severity of the disease and improve quality of life.

Anyone can get Alzheimer’s, but some people are more likely to get it, including people over the age of 65, and people in the family with the condition.

Alzheimer’s and dementia is not a disease but a form of dementia.

Everyone’s journey with Alzheimer’s is different.

Causes

Experts have not identified a single cause of Alzheimer’s disease, but they have identified some risk factors:

Age: Most people with Alzheimer’s are 65 years of age or older.

Family History: If someone in your family has the disease, you are more likely to have Alzheimer’s.

Inheritance: Some genes are linked to Alzheimer’s.

People with the disease may experience amnesia from time to time, but some people with Alzheimer’s regularly show some of the symptoms that worsen over time.

The trouble with daily chores.

Difficulties solving problems.

Difficulty speaking or writing.

Feeling confused about times or places.

Changes in mood and personality.

Withdrawal from friends, family and community.

Treatment

There is no common treatment for Alzheimer, but your doctor may recommend medications and treatments to relieve the symptoms and prevent the disease from progressing.