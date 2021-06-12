Double Click 728 x 90
Can You Drink Water After Eating Cucumber And Watermelon?

Aizbah Khan

12th Jun, 2021.
It is a common belief that drinking water after eating watermelon can cause cholera while drinking water after eating cucumber can also make you sick. But is this impression really true, especially in hot weather when water and juicy fruits protect against dehydration? Both of these provide energy to the body and also help to keep it fresh, so can drinking water after eating fruits really be harmful?

A common misconception is that drinking water immediately after eating fruits can cause stomach pain and other problems due to the presence of sugars and other ingredients in these fruits which are soluble in gastric acid. Most of the fruits available in this season, including watermelon and cucumber, have a high water content, but it is also true that drinking water on them does not cause any harm.

Most of these fruits contain water themselves, so drinking water on them does not cause any harm. However, after eating fruits with more water, the possibility of craving for water is very less because the use of these fruits quenches thirst However, people whose stomachs are very sensitive must be careful, ie avoid drinking water on fruits.

By the way, if you eat too much watermelon and then drink too much water, then you may face some digestive problems, such as bloating, slowing down of the digestive system or too much water in the body to cause electrolytes.

According to the Mayo Clinic of the United States, water does not reduce gastric acid or affect the digestive system. In fact, drinking water during or after meals improves digestion and helps break down food into water or other fluids. Yes, which helps the body absorb the nutrients in the diet, as well as prevents water from constipation.

