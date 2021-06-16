Check Out These Effective Home Remedies to get rid of Hairfall instantly

Hairfall can be one of the major reasons a person feels unpopular and less self-confidence. The food we eat, the way we live could be the reasons behind shredding hair.

Our lifestyle makes us even more prone to problem like hairfall, which ultimately leads to greater concern such as hair loss.

Here are some natural hair growth tips:

1. Hot Oil Massage

Heat some oil (preferably coconut oil or almond oil) and slowly massage your scalp using your fingertips. It increases the flow of the blood to the hair follicles and enhances the strength of the roots of your hair.

2. Onion Juice

Onion juice helps treat hair loss and enhance the circulation of blood to the hair follicles and reduce inflammation. The presence of anti-bacterial properties in onion juice helps kill the germs that cause hair loss.

3. Green Tea

Green tea revitalizes hair follicles and stimulates hair production. It also enhances your metabolism which ultimately leads to an increased rate of hair growth.

4. Natural Hair Mask



Hair masks are a mix of various ingredients good for hair. Make hair masks at home using natural ingredients such as banana, coconut oil, olive oil and honey. It can control hair loss to a great level.

Make a honey olive oil hair pack for healthy and strong hair. Mix 2 tablespoons of honey and the same amount of olive oil in a small bowl. To this, add a pinch of cinnamon powder. Blend it into a smooth paste and apply it to your hair.

5. Neem Leaves

Neem is an effective herb to treat hair loss. Due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, neem is an excellent way to curb dandruff. It helps the hair follicles to become stronger and also encourages hair growth.

6. Egg White And Curd Paste

Egg white and curd are known to be preventers of hair loss. Eggs are a rich source of Sulphur which is an essential nutrient for healthy hair. Sulphur in eggs promotes the production of keratin and collagen that prevents dandruff.

Make a hair pack using this paste. Take 2 eggs and remove their whites in a bowl. To this, add 2 tablespoons of fresh curd or yoghurt. You can mix this with Neem powder also and apply it to your hair.