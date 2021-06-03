Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Coronavirus Updates: Covid positivity rate falls below 4% in Pakistan

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 12:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus pandemic continued its declining path as the single-day tally of coronavirus cases stayed below 2,000 for second consecutive day, while the death toll from the deadly virus remained less than 100, according to official data.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said its daily update of the disease prevalence that the national tally of active COVID cases fell to 55,000 – the lowest level since April 1.

The NCOC said that during the last 24 hours, 1,843 new Coronavirus cases were reported, while 4,047 people have recovered from the deadly disease. The positivity rate remained 3.9%. The positivity rate is determined on the basis of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 coronavirus tests.

The national tally of active Coronavirus cases reduced to 55,052. In the last 24 hours, 80 patients died, taking the death toll to 20,930. The NCOC said that most of the deaths on Tuesday, occurred in Punjab, where 45 breathed their last, followed by 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Pfizer vaccine
9 hours ago
Coronavirus Updates: Pakistan sets priorities for Pfizer vaccine

Pakistan government has decided to priorities giving the Pfizer vaccine doses to...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
11 hours ago
Pakistan begins coronavirus vaccination for over 18 years citizens

Pakistan has started vaccinating citizens who are over 18 years old. Earlier...
Coronavirus
6 days ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
This Lip-Smacking Pakistani Drink Will Keep You Cool During Heatwave
2 weeks ago
This Lip-Smacking Pakistani Drink Will Keep You Cool During Heatwave

Sattu drink or sharbat is very beneficial for the body in hot...
Shikanjvi Recipe And Health Benefits
3 weeks ago
Shikanjvi: A Popular immunity-boosting Cool Drink To Beat The Heat

Shikanjvi or Shikanji is a traditional lemonade, originated in the Punjab region...
Diet
4 weeks ago
Dietary advisory shared for COVID-19 patients

The Centre recently proposed a list of foods that should be included...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...