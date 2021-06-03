Coronavirus Updates: Covid positivity rate falls below 4% in Pakistan

Coronavirus pandemic continued its declining path as the single-day tally of coronavirus cases stayed below 2,000 for second consecutive day, while the death toll from the deadly virus remained less than 100, according to official data.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said its daily update of the disease prevalence that the national tally of active COVID cases fell to 55,000 – the lowest level since April 1.

The NCOC said that during the last 24 hours, 1,843 new Coronavirus cases were reported, while 4,047 people have recovered from the deadly disease. The positivity rate remained 3.9%. The positivity rate is determined on the basis of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 coronavirus tests.

The national tally of active Coronavirus cases reduced to 55,052. In the last 24 hours, 80 patients died, taking the death toll to 20,930. The NCOC said that most of the deaths on Tuesday, occurred in Punjab, where 45 breathed their last, followed by 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.