Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Coronavirus Updates: Pakistan sets priorities for Pfizer vaccine

Shariq Tahir

03rd Jun, 2021. 01:13 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pfizer vaccine

Pakistan government has decided to priorities giving the Pfizer vaccine doses to those who have a work visa, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said on Thursday. The objective is to vaccinate Hajj pilgrims and students proceeding for education abroad first.

Asad Umar said that the government is working hard to speed up the vaccination process across the country so that restrictions can be lifted and businesses are resumed.

The federal minister, who also heads the apex COVID-19 supervisory body, said that the vaccine acceptability issue is global and urged other nations to address it.

While responding to a question regarding the Pfizer vaccine, which the country received under the COVAX facility, Asad Umar said that Pakistan has received a very limited quantity of the vaccine due to which the government has decided to give the vaccine to those who are going abroad where it is mandatory.

Umar said that the government is launching a mass vaccination campaign and planned to establish 4,000 vaccination centers across the country.

The first batch of 106,000 doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine has already arrived through COVAX, while government is also planning to procure ‘1 to 2 million doses’ of mRNA vaccine directly from the manufacturer through the National Disaster Management Authority.

“Some big guns have already started approaching us to vaccinate them and their families with Pfizer’s vaccine but they are being refused as this is only meant for people with compromised immunity,” the official said and added that NCOC will distribute the vaccine to the provinces under strict instructions to prevent its misuse.

“We are worried about the misuse of the mRNA vaccine in Punjab and Sindh as they have done some irregularities, so a foolproof system of monitoring and tracking all the doses of mRNA vaccine is being devised,” the official added.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Coronavirus Updates
10 hours ago
Coronavirus Updates: Covid positivity rate falls below 4% in Pakistan

Coronavirus pandemic continued its declining path as the single-day tally of coronavirus...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
11 hours ago
Pakistan begins coronavirus vaccination for over 18 years citizens

Pakistan has started vaccinating citizens who are over 18 years old. Earlier...
Coronavirus
6 days ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
This Lip-Smacking Pakistani Drink Will Keep You Cool During Heatwave
2 weeks ago
This Lip-Smacking Pakistani Drink Will Keep You Cool During Heatwave

Sattu drink or sharbat is very beneficial for the body in hot...
Shikanjvi Recipe And Health Benefits
3 weeks ago
Shikanjvi: A Popular immunity-boosting Cool Drink To Beat The Heat

Shikanjvi or Shikanji is a traditional lemonade, originated in the Punjab region...
Diet
4 weeks ago
Dietary advisory shared for COVID-19 patients

The Centre recently proposed a list of foods that should be included...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...