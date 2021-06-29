Double Crunches: Health Benefits, Precautions & Instructions

Sedentary lifestyles certainly strain people’s health. While sitting may seem harmless, being stuck in a chair at least eight hours a day for work could be hazardous to long-term health.

If you are tired of that hanging belly or that extra layer of fat that is just not going. The double crunches exercise is the best of all.

Double crunches exercise is an abdominal exercise that requires you to bend your knees and curl them up toward your chest while lifting and curling your upper body toward your knees. Essentially, everything meets in the middle.

The double crunch is challenging. You’re combining a crunch with a reverse crunch and working your entire abdomen. But that’s what makes it effective at strengthening your abs and helping you build a stronger core.

So, here we have more benefits of double crunch and how you can do it.

1. Improves Balance And Posture

Working on your abdominal muscles can make your core stronger. It can improve your balance and your posture.

2. Reduces Lower Back Pain

The double crunch core-strengthening work can reduce lower back pain, and core training can also help you recover from injury. So, incorporating a double crunch into your workout routine can pay off for you long term.

3. Strengthens Your Abs

If you want to work on your six-pack then you need to be incorporating crunches into your workouts. Crunches target your abs and train them to work in a coordinated manner.

You can burn several calories with just a few minutes of crunches. If a person weighing 160-pounds did moderate crunches for 10 minutes they would burn about 54 calories, and vigorous crunches will burn 98 calories. A person weighing 190 pounds will burn 65 and 116 calories respectively. If you do crunches for a full half-hour you could burn upwards of 300 calories.

How Do You Do Crunches?

Step-by-step instructions: