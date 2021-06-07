Women during pregnancy need to ensure their proper diet provides better nutrients and enough energy for the baby to develop properly.

A woman also needs to make sure that her body is healthy enough to deal with the changes that are occurring. For a healthy pregnancy, the mother’s diet needs to be balanced and nutritious.

It involves the right balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, and consuming a wide variety of plants like vegetables, and fruits.

However, it is a difficult task for some mothers to achieve a healthy weight post-pregnancy. It can even be stressful while taking care of a newborn baby, recovering from childbirth, adjusting to a new routine and fulfilling the mom roles.

It is remarkably important to return to a healthy weight after pregnancy. If that extra baby weight doesn’t take off timely, then it can stick with you for a very long time.

The outcomes of keeping the extra baby weight after the pregnancy may include the following:

Risk of being overweight Increased risk of complications during next pregnancy Risks of diabetes and heart disease High risks for women with gestational diabetes

Hence, it is very important to shed the post-pregnancy weight timely. Following are some tips to lose weight post-pregnancy:

1. Follow a healthy diet

To shed weight effectively, stick to a healthy diet routine. Eat foods that are high in fibre, include healthy proteins like nuts, seeds and eggs in your diet and involve intake of dry fruits, Greek yoghurt and mixed nuts. Also, avoid added sugar and refined carbs as they are high in calories.

2. Regular exercise

Exercising regularly is a great way to shed those extra kilos off your body. Cardio exercises help in burning calories. Exercising regularly also reduces the risk of diabetes and keep your heart healthy. It is important to consult your doctors before starting with an exercise regime. He/she would be the best to guide you about the exercises that may help you, depending upon your delivery.

3. Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is important for anyone who is trying to lose weight. Drinking water will prevent any level of dehydration and exhaustion in your body. Water also spurs your metabolism which ultimately leads to weight loss.

4. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is high in calories and very low in nutrition. It is linked with weight gain and may even lead to an increase in belly fat.

5. Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is very important although it’s quite difficult to sleep properly with a newborn. But for the healing and recovery of a mother’s body as well as weight loss, it’s good to adjust your sleeping hours properly. Ultimately, a healthy mom raises a healthy baby.