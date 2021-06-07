Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Effective Tips To Lose Post-pregnancy Weight; Take A Look!

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 10:33 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Post-pregnancy weight

Women during pregnancy need to ensure their proper diet provides better nutrients and enough energy for the baby to develop properly.

A woman also needs to make sure that her body is healthy enough to deal with the changes that are occurring. For a healthy pregnancy, the mother’s diet needs to be balanced and nutritious.

It involves the right balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, and consuming a wide variety of plants like vegetables, and fruits.

However, it is a difficult task for some mothers to achieve a healthy weight post-pregnancy. It can even be stressful while taking care of a newborn baby, recovering from childbirth, adjusting to a new routine and fulfilling the mom roles.

It is remarkably important to return to a healthy weight after pregnancy. If that extra baby weight doesn’t take off timely, then it can stick with you for a very long time.

The outcomes of keeping the extra baby weight after the pregnancy may include the following:

  1. Risk of being overweight
  2. Increased risk of complications during next pregnancy
  3. Risks of diabetes and heart disease
  4. High risks for women with gestational diabetes

Hence, it is very important to shed the post-pregnancy weight timely. Following are some tips to lose weight post-pregnancy:

1. Follow a healthy diet

To shed weight effectively, stick to a healthy diet routine. Eat foods that are high in fibre, include healthy proteins like nuts, seeds and eggs in your diet and involve intake of dry fruits, Greek yoghurt and mixed nuts. Also, avoid added sugar and refined carbs as they are high in calories.

2. Regular exercise

Exercising regularly is a great way to shed those extra kilos off your body. Cardio exercises help in burning calories. Exercising regularly also reduces the risk of diabetes and keep your heart healthy. It is important to consult your doctors before starting with an exercise regime. He/she would be the best to guide you about the exercises that may help you, depending upon your delivery.

3. Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is important for anyone who is trying to lose weight. Drinking water will prevent any level of dehydration and exhaustion in your body. Water also spurs your metabolism which ultimately leads to weight loss.

4. Avoid alcohol

Alcohol is high in calories and very low in nutrition. It is linked with weight gain and may even lead to an increase in belly fat.

5. Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is very important although it’s quite difficult to sleep properly with a newborn. But for the healing and recovery of a mother’s body as well as weight loss, it’s good to adjust your sleeping hours properly. Ultimately, a healthy mom raises a healthy baby.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
How to avoid Acid Reflux and Heartburn with lifestyle changes
9 hours ago
How to Avoid Heartburn, Acid Reflux – Here Are The Tips & Medication

Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid backs up into your oesophagus, a...
Black Fungus
1 day ago
Black Fungus Amongst COVID-19 Patients, Pakistani doctor warns

An ENT doctor at the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar, has warned...
WHO warns about an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Congo
2 days ago
WHO has issued a warning about an exponential increase in infections in Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it has discovered...
Best foods to promote sound sleep at night
2 days ago
Try these right foods to eat before bedtime for a sound sleep

We usually find it quite irritating and stressful when our sleep is...
Almost half of COVID-19 patients suffer long-term health problems.
3 days ago
Almost half of COVID-19 patients suffer long-term health problems

The researchers discovered that nearly half of those who survived COVID-19 suffered...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

UK dating apps
20 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
41 mins ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
1 hour ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...