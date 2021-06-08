Double Click 728 x 90
Face Icing: An Effective Beauty Treatment For A Flawless Skin

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 01:51 pm
Face Icing Benefits

The skin is one of the most sensitive and mostly suffers a lot due to pollution and ill-treatment. It is, however, very important to take care of our skin in every possible way. With all other skin remedies, face icing is a technique that will improve skin clarity and tone, help with puffy eyes and even reduce signs of ageing, among other things.

Why Is Face Icing Popular?

This method is effective, extremely easy and natural. Skin icing can lead to multiple benefits, including improvement in skin conditions such as pimples, acne, inflammation of the skin and reduces wrinkles and sagging. Icing also helps in reducing puffiness under the eyes and sunburn.

Here we have few immediate and effective benefits Of ice on the face.

1. For Smooth Skin

Every night or before going to sleep, try washing your face, fill a plastic bag with ice and gently massage your face and neck area for about 3 minutes. In a few days, your skin will become fresh and smooth. Ice therapy also prevents wrinkles and helps you sleep better. Ice has the attribute of tightening the skin.

2. Getting Rid Of Acne

Using ice on the skin is one of the best ways to work on acne problems. Wash your face, wrap an ice cube on a clean soft cloth or towel and gently press on the pimple for 3-5 minutes.

3. To Reduce Wrinkles

One of the most important benefits of ice on the face is that it widens blood circulation and prevents premature ageing and wrinkles. You can massage your face for about a minute each day before applying your moisturizer.

4. To Fight Open Pores

Use an ice cube just over your face for 2 or 3 minutes. In a matter of time, you will notice that your expanded and open pores are shrinking within a few days.

5. Relieves Swollen Eyes

Just wrap two ice cubes into a piece of cloth as a rescue to your swollen eyes. Placing the pack over closed eyes and massage gently the areas with inflammation for 2 minutes.

6. Excellent Makeup Primer

It is a natural toner for your skin and works very well when applied before using makeup. What it actually does is shrink the pores under the makeup, making the foundation look smooth and flawless.

