Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection in the UK include a headache, sore throat, and a runny nose.

According to the NHS, the following are the classic Covid symptoms that individuals should be aware of:

cough

fever

loss of smell or taste

However, according to Prof Spector, these are becoming less common, based on data collected by the Zoe team from thousands of people who have recorded their symptoms on an app.

Prof Spector stated, “Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users – and they are not the same as they were.”

The change appears to be connected to an increase in the Delta variant, which was first found in India and now accounted for 90 percent of Covid cases in the UK.

Prof Spector says that while fever is still a common symptom, loss of smell is no longer in the top ten.

