Headache and runny nose are associated with Delta variant

Shariq Tahir

17th Jun, 2021. 04:24 pm
According to studies, the most commonly reported symptoms associated with Covid infection in the UK include a headache, sore throat, and a runny nose.

According to the NHS, the following are the classic Covid symptoms that individuals should be aware of:

  • cough
  • fever
  • loss of smell or taste

However, according to Prof Spector, these are becoming less common, based on data collected by the Zoe team from thousands of people who have recorded their symptoms on an app.

Prof Spector stated, “Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users – and they are not the same as they were.”

The change appears to be connected to an increase in the Delta variant, which was first found in India and now accounted for 90 percent of Covid cases in the UK.

Prof Spector says that while fever is still a common symptom, loss of smell is no longer in the top ten.

Earlier, COVID-19 started back in December 2019 in China. A senior Chinese expert says that the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigation as some traces of the virus could have been present as early as December 2019.

According to the study conducted by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), seven people were reported to have been infected by the disease SARS-CoV-2, the origin of COVID-19, few weeks before the first official cases were reported.

Zeng Guang, the chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told Global Times that the investigation should shift to the US. He also said that it was slow to test people in the early stages. And also that the US is the home to many biological laboratories.

