Hepatitis: Here Are Some Of Symptoms And Early Warning Signs

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 03:36 pm
Inflammation of the liver is called hepatitis and is often caused by a viral infection. But there can be other causes, including the use of drugs, alcohol, etc. Millions of people around the world get it every year. They are patients and most of them do not know until something goes wrong.

One in five people is at risk for the disease. There are also different types of liver infections that are divided into hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A is a mild form of the disease. It can be said that C and D are very serious and their treatment also depends on what kind of hepatitis you have and what is the cause of the infection. All types of hepatitis can be transmitted from one person to another in one way or another. Of particular note are body fluids, contaminated injection needles, physical contact, and so on.

Most people are unaware of hepatitis and if they do, the body’s immune system attacks the liver as a harmful substance and attacks its function. From which it can be estimated and knowing them can also save lives.

These symptoms are as follows:

  • Flu-like symptoms.
  • Fatigue all the time.
  • Frequent abdominal pain.
  • The colour of the waste fades.
  • The colour of the urine becomes too dark.
  • Loss of appetite or loss of appetite.
  • Weight loss will be followed by fatigue and constant tiredness.
  • Yellow skin and eyes, which can also be symptoms of jaundice.

Hepatitis B and C usually spread very slowly and it can be very difficult to notice these symptoms, but if you notice any of these symptoms, see a doctor immediately.

