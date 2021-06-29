Double Click 728 x 90
Here Are Few Easy Home Remedies To Get Shiny Nails Naturally

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 04:08 pm
Natural remedies for shiny nails

Having nails with proper shine and beauty is one of the important parts when a woman loves to exhibit perfection from head to toe.

Some of the ladies try using nail polishes to make their nails look perfect, but it is not advisable to apply it on a regular basis as it damages them in the long run.

Instead, you can try some best home remedies to make your nails shinier than ever. Have a look at these quick and easy natural ways:

1. Olive Oil:

Soak your nails in a mixture of warm water and a few drops of olive oil. Then, massage your nails and cuticles softly with warm olive oil. Follow the process daily to restore the shine of your nails.

2. Petroleum Jelly:

Petroleum jelly can do wonders to restore that shiny look. Simply massage your nails with a good quality petroleum jelly after every bath and before sleeping. A coat of petroleum jelly prevents your nails from losing their natural moisture.

3. Lemon Juice:

Lemon is one of the natural bleaching agents and makes your nails more beautiful. It not only makes your nails shinier, but it also removes stains from them that might have occurred due to dust, pollution or any chemical. For that, soak your hands in lemon juice for some time. Then add some vinegar and warm water to the lemon juice, and gently rub a brush on your nails. After some time, wash your hands with warm water. Do this process once a week.

4. Cucumber:

This is yet another wonderful natural ingredient that makes your nails more beautiful. You can simply rub a slice of cucumber on your nails or you can apply cucumber juice to see your nails shine like never before.

5. Yoghurt:

You do not need to massage your nails with yoghurt. Instead, make it a part of your daily diet. It contains iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamins A, C, D and E. All these nutrients are essential for healthy and shiny nails.

6. Hydrochloric Acid-Rich Food:

As hydrochloric acid helps to digest food, it facilitates the absorption of nutrients in your body. And, if your body lacks this acid, it makes your nails, skin and hair quite too dull. So, make sure you consume food that is rich in hydrochloric acid.

7. Toothpaste Scrub:

Just like your skin, your nails too require exfoliation to stay healthy and retain their natural glow. And, you can do so by simply brushing your nails with a soft toothbrush and whitening toothpaste. This will remove the dirt from your nails and will give them a refreshing feeling.

