How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the cause of your hair loss, there are strategies to avoid it.

Everyone sheds hair on a daily basis, which is quite normal. In addition, some cases, such as after pregnancy, may resolve on their own.

You should visit a doctor if you have persistent issues. Your doctor may be able to tell you if your hair loss is caused by something else, such as thyroid problems, stress, scalp infections, androgenic alopecia, or just aging.

Tips to prevent hair loss:

Multivitamin supplements

Several studies have shown that vitamins can aid in the prevention of hair loss. The significance of vitamins and minerals is not well understood. However, a lack of certain vitamins can raise the risk. It can be caused by a lack of vitamins such as selenium, vitamin B, zinc, vitamin D, iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

Following a Mediterranean diet

Dermatological research discovered a link between the Mediterranean diet’s herbs and vegetables and a lower risk of androgenetic alopecia, or pattern baldness, in men.

Using coconut oil for damaged hair

According to a 2018 study, coconut oil may help prevent loss of hairs caused by UV light damage or poor grooming habits. More research is required to confirm this. Applying coconut oil to the scalp might help to strengthen hair and prevent baldness.

Using onion juice on the scalp

Several studies have demonstrated that applying onion juice to the scalp aids hair regrowth in both men and women suffering from patchy alopecia. Onion juice has been demonstrated to help with hair loss.

After 6 weeks, over 80% of those who used juice saw improvements.

Olive oil

Olive oil can be used to deep treat hair, preventing it from the dryness caused by breakage. The Mediterranean diet includes olive oil, which may help reduce genetic hair loss. Apply a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing.