Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 05:02 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
How to prevent balding? Here are 5 simple tips to follow

Hair loss is more common than people realize. However, depending on the cause of your hair loss, there are strategies to avoid it.

Everyone sheds hair on a daily basis, which is quite normal. In addition, some cases, such as after pregnancy, may resolve on their own.

You should visit a doctor if you have persistent issues. Your doctor may be able to tell you if your hair loss is caused by something else, such as thyroid problems, stress, scalp infections, androgenic alopecia, or just aging.

Tips to prevent hair loss:

Multivitamin supplements

Several studies have shown that vitamins can aid in the prevention of hair loss. The significance of vitamins and minerals is not well understood. However, a lack of certain vitamins can raise the risk. It can be caused by a lack of vitamins such as selenium, vitamin B, zinc, vitamin D, iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E.

Following a Mediterranean diet

Dermatological research discovered a link between the Mediterranean diet’s herbs and vegetables and a lower risk of androgenetic alopecia, or pattern baldness, in men.

Using coconut oil for damaged hair

According to a 2018 study, coconut oil may help prevent loss of hairs caused by UV light damage or poor grooming habits. More research is required to confirm this. Applying coconut oil to the scalp might help to strengthen hair and prevent baldness.

Using onion juice on the scalp

Several studies have demonstrated that applying onion juice to the scalp aids hair regrowth in both men and women suffering from patchy alopecia. Onion juice has been demonstrated to help with hair loss.

After 6 weeks, over 80% of those who used juice saw improvements.

Olive oil

Olive oil can be used to deep treat hair, preventing it from the dryness caused by breakage. The Mediterranean diet includes olive oil, which may help reduce genetic hair loss. Apply a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to your hair and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients
1 hour ago
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping...
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired
17 hours ago
4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do...
Green fungus
19 hours ago
What is green fungus? Causes, Early symptoms and prevention; all you need to know

Green fungus or Aspergillosis is a rare infection caused by commonly found...
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight issues
1 day ago
Children who consume ultra-processed foods may develop weight problems as adults

According to researchers, young children who eat ultra-processed foods may struggle with...
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?
1 day ago
What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the...
metabolism increase by these foods
1 day ago
Top 5 foods you can eat on daily basis to boost metabolism

Metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories and sheds...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kevin O’Brien retires from ODI cricket
51 mins ago
Irish Batsman Kevin O’Brien Withdraws From ODI Cricket

Ireland’s star batsman Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from ODI cricket....
James Corden
58 mins ago
James Corden jokes that he would rather ‘lie down’ than work out

James Corden is eager to get back in shape, but he confesses...
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients
1 hour ago
Adults who skip breakfast are more likely to be deficient in nutrients

A review of data from over 30,000 American adults revealed that skipping...
Fuel adjustment
1 hour ago
Fuel adjustment: Electricity tariff for 10 distribution companies to go down by 12 paisas/unit

KARACHI: The electricity tariff for the consumers of 10 distribution companies of...