Shariq TahirWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 05:17 pm
Is it beneficial to take Weight Loss Supplements?

An analysis of available studies indicated that the majority of herbal and dietary supplements do not result in weight loss.

Researchers examined data for a variety of products, including green tea extract, guar gum, and acupuncture.

Only 16 trials found a difference in weight between those who took supplements and those who received a placebo.

Researchers discovered that weight reduction was less than one pound for some patients and inconsistent for all of the supplements tested.

These supplements are available in a range of formats, such as pills, gummies, powders, and liquids such as teas.

They frequently promote quick and easy weight loss, promising that you can drop pounds without relying solely on a healthy diet or regular exercise.

They’re also incredibly popular. In 2020, the weight loss supplement industry was estimated to be worth $6.5 billion.

But how effective are these supplements?

A recent comprehensive study published on June 23 in the journal Obesity discovered that dietary supplements do not result in the significant weight loss that they claim.

In fact, the study found that persons who use these supplements rarely lose any weight.

