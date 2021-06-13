Is Popcorn a healthy snack? Know The Health Benefits & Side Effects

Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel, which forcefully expands and puffs up when heated. It is a good munching snack, if taken without added sugar or salt, this snack is quite nutritious and healthy.

There are a few health benefits to eating popcorn. In addition to being high in fibre, popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may lessen the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension in human beings.

However, air-popped popcorn with no oil provides the best health benefits. Have a look!

Health Benefits

1. Improves Digestive Health