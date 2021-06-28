Mint Margarita – A refreshing lemon soda Drink To Beat The Heat

The menthol quality of mint water has been shown to help clear nasal passages. Studies show that mint may help reduce the bacteria within the mouth that causes bad breath.

From boosting digestion to keeping your breath fresh for long, mint is packed with a number of benefits that make it more than just a mocktail, chutney or raita ingredient. It is very cooling and aids in digestion and breathing disorders too.

Here we have a delightful and refreshing summer drink, Mint Margarita with a detailed recipe.

Ingredients:

Podina (Mint leaves) 1 Cup Lemon juice 3 tbs Kala namak (Black salt) ½ tsp Namak (Salt) ¼ tsp or to taste Sugar 2-3 tbs or to taste Soda water 500 ml Ice cubes

Method To Make Mint Margarita:

In a food processor, blend the water, sugar, salt, mint, lemon juice and ice cubes together, pulsing until the ice is crushed completely. Fill each glass up to half with the Sprite or 7-Up and pour the mint mixture into it until the glass is full. Stir the two liquids to combine the tastes. Garnish the ridge of the glasses with a slice of lemon each or place mint leaves on top of the drink for decoration. Serve immediately.

