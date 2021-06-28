Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mint Margarita – A refreshing lemon soda Drink To Beat The Heat

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 04:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mint Margarita Recipe

The menthol quality of mint water has been shown to help clear nasal passages. Studies show that mint may help reduce the bacteria within the mouth that causes bad breath.

From boosting digestion to keeping your breath fresh for long, mint is packed with a number of benefits that make it more than just a mocktail, chutney or raita ingredient. It is very cooling and aids in digestion and breathing disorders too.

Here we have a delightful and refreshing summer drink, Mint Margarita with a detailed recipe.

Ingredients:

  1. Podina (Mint leaves) 1 Cup
  2. Lemon juice 3 tbs
  3. Kala namak (Black salt) ½ tsp
  4. Namak (Salt) ¼ tsp or to taste
  5. Sugar 2-3 tbs or to taste
  6. Soda water 500 ml
  7. Ice cubes

Method To Make Mint Margarita:

  1. In a food processor, blend the water, sugar, salt, mint, lemon juice and ice cubes together, pulsing until the ice is crushed completely.
  2. Fill each glass up to half with the Sprite or 7-Up and pour the mint mixture into it until the glass is full.
  3. Stir the two liquids to combine the tastes.
  4. Garnish the ridge of the glasses with a slice of lemon each or place mint leaves on top of the drink for decoration.
  5. Serve immediately.

Mint: the all-rounder herb

Mint leaves have plenty of benefits, other than cooling and refreshing breath? Take A Look!

  1. A curative herb, mint helps soothe the digestive tract which is why it is so often administered as a herbal tea for gastrointestinal problems. It also eliminates toxins from the body, cleaning the stomach, liver and blood.
  2. The mint plant has sedative effects and disinfectant properties in the form of menthol, limonene, menthone, vitamin C and other antibiotic compounds.
  3. Mint leaves are ideal for relieving symptoms of asthma, flu and bronchitis owing to their antispasmodic properties. The menthol found in mint is a vasodilator of the nasal mucous membrane and helps treat sinus problems. Inhalation of the leaves clears mucous and relaxes the nerves. It also alleviates dry coughs, sore throats, colds, allergies and chest congestion.
  4. Mint oil is used to ameliorate depression, stress, fatigue and headaches, by massaging it over the chest, neck and temples. It has also been recommended for rheumatism, acne, blackheads and ear inflammation.
  5. The aroma emanated by the plant has been proven to curtail anxiety and boost mental performance and alertness. Therefore, drinking mint tea is ideal for students and employees working for long hours.
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Is it beneficial to take Weight Loss Supplements?
5 hours ago
Is it beneficial to take Weight Loss Supplements?

An analysis of available studies indicated that the majority of herbal and...
A new study has found a link between cannabis use and suicidal thoughts
6 hours ago
New study found a link between cannabis use and suicidal thoughts

People with underlying mental illnesses who are prone to suicidal thoughts may...
Coronavirus
7 hours ago
Delta ‘most transmissible’ of coronavirus variants identified so far: WHO chief

UNITED NATIONS: The head of the UN health agency expressed concern over...
Potato chips and fatty lunches increase the risk of heart disease
7 hours ago
Potato chips and fatty lunches increase the risk of heart disease

Constant routine fatty lunches including cheeseburgers and fries may shorten your life,...
Bloating main causes and prevention
8 hours ago
This Is How You Can Get Rid Of Bloating With Natural Remedies

Bloating is when your belly feels swollen after eating. It is usually...
Infertility causes and myths
9 hours ago
Few Common Myths You Need To Know About Infertility

Infertility is defined as not being able to conceive despite having frequent...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
5 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
7 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
9 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
38 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...